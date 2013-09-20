CARL ICAHN: The Stock Market Is Fully Valued

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC’s Maria Bartiromo in a telephone interview this afternoon that he agrees with Warren Buffett that stocks are fully valued.

“I think at the risk of being modest, we’re up 30% and yet we have a huge hedge on because I agree with what Warren Buffett said. I think right now the market is giving you a false picture. I don’t think a lot of companies are doing that well. They’re taking advantage of low interest rates,” Icahn said, adding, you don’t have to be a “genius” to figure that out.

Earlier on CNBC, Buffett noted that the economy continues to “creep along.”

