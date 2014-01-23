Carl Icahn Says He's Going To Reveal Another Big Investment On Twitter Soon

REUTERS/ Chip East Hedge fund titan Carl Icahn

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said he’s going to reveal his next big investment on Twitter.

“In the next few weeks, there will be another big one…and my Twitter followers will be the first to know,” Icahn told CNBC’s Scott Wapner.

Icahn said he doesn’t own any shares of Twitter, but he’s a huge fan of the social media network.

He told CNBC, “it’s great because you could get things out to the world. It’s changed the world.”

Icahn’s Twitter handle is @Carl_C_Icahn. So far, he has more than 128,000 followers. He only follows nine people.

