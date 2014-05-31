ICAHN: I've Never Given Out Inside Information, I've Never Met Phil Mickelson, The WSJ Story Is Irresponsible

According to the WSJ and then later Reuters, the FBI and the SEC are investigating activist investor Carl Icahn, pro golfer Phil Mickelson, and gambler William Walters for possible insider trading involving private information provided by Icahn.

However, Icahn has told CNBC’s Scott Wapner that he had no idea what was going on.

“I have never given out inside information,” Icahn said. “The WSJ story is irresponsible … We’ve never heard from the FBI and have gotten no subpoenas … We don’t know of any investigations.”

Icahn also told Wapner that he didn’t know Walters. While he knew of Mickelson, he said he had never met him.

In a follow-up with Reuters, however, Mickelson suggested that he was involved in an investigation.

“I have done absolutely nothing wrong,” Mickelson said, according to Reuters. “I have cooperated with the government in this investigation and will continue to do so. I wish I could fully discuss this matter, but under the current circumstances it’s just not possible.”

This obviously isn’t the end of this story.

