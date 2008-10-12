Icahn Once Again Trying To Throw Yahoo's Yang Out On Ear?

A reader insists that Carl Icahn is polling Yahoo’s institutional investors to gauge support for another go at a palace coup (specifically, throwing Jerry out on his ear). One well-placed source who is supposedly involved in this effort denies it.



But now that we see that Capital Research boss and Yang antagoniste Gordy Crawford has increased his Yahoo stake to 10%+ of the company, we wonder. (And it certainly makes sense: With Yahoo at $12, Carl Icahn may now have lost half of his $2 billion investment).

So, all you Yahoo institutional shareholders out there, has Carl been bending your ear? Are Jerry’s days numbered?

In other news, another source has heard that the AOL-YHOO deal will finally be announced this weekend. Personally, we hope not. We fear Jerry will violently overpay for AOL and/or blow the integration, and we just can’t bear to see Yahoo’s situation get any worse.

