Icahn: I Would Vote Against Miller's Yahoo Takeover (YHOO)

Corporate raider and Yahoo board member Carl Icahn just told CNBC he would vote against former AOL CEO Jon Miller’s plan to buy Yahoo for $20-$22 a share with money from private equity and sovereign wealth.



“Right now, I would be against that,” Icahn said, indicating he objected not to Miller running Yahoo, but Miller’s price. “The stock is undervalued right now,” he said.

Icahn’s ideal candidate for the job? No surprises there: “A hard-nosed kind of guy,” who would be willing to do a search deal.

Icahn, who told CNBC he talked to Miller over the weekend, did not bring up Miller’s noncompete clause with AOL (TWX) as a potential barrier for him taking the Yahoo job.

