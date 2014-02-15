Carl Icahn Dumped More Than Half Of His Stake In Netflix

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn dumped more than half of his Netflix stake in the fourth quarter, according to a 13F securities filing.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2013, Icahn held 2,665,557 shares in Netflix after dumping 2,875,509 shares in Q4, data compiled by Bloomberg News shows.

He certainly exited the stock at a really nice profit.

Icahn first took a huge stake in Netflix back on November 19, 2012. At the time, he owned 4,291,066 shares, or a 9.98 per cent stake. He bought the stock at $US58 per share, Netflix said in its 8K filing with the SEC.

Netflix has been a massive win for Icahn. The stock has surged more 436% since then. Netflix currently trades at around $US435 per share.

