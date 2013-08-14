The Incredible Power Of A Carl Icahn Tweet

This stock chart shows the power of Twitter. Or perhaps just the power of a billionaire on Twitter.

At 2:21 p.m. ET, legendary investor Carl Icahn Tweeted that he has a huge stake in Apple and then the stock ripped.

The 77-year-old investor added more than $US17.26 billion to Apple’s market cap this afternoon.

The stock was last trading around $US494 a share with 908.5 million shares outstanding. The stock was trading around $US475 pre Tweet.

Check out the chart:

