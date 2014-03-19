ICAC: Taxpayers May Have Paid $352 For Eddie Obeid Junior's Limo To Acer Area

The Independent Commission Against Corruption today heard Arthur Sinodinos — who has stepped down as Assistant Federal Treasurer — was paid $200,000 per year for 100 hours of work by Australian Water Holdings, a company linked to corrupt politicians.

During the evidence, this interesting nugget was also aired: Taxpayers may have forked out for a $352 limo ride taken by the son of disgraced Labor power-broker Eddie Obeid.

Eddie Obeid Jr was also an AWH employee. According to AAP, ICAC heard he took the ride from Hunters Hill to Acer Arena at Sydney Olympic Park. This was invoiced to AWH, as part of $885 in total charged for limo rides.

It was unclear whether this amount was charged back to the taxpayer-owned Sydney Water.

There’s more here.

