ICAC: Former NSW Labor Ministers Acted Corruptly Over Circular Quay Cafe Leases

Eddie Obeid

Former ALP NSW Government Ministers Eddie Obeid and Joe Tripodi acted corruptly over cafe leases at Sydney’s Circular Quay in which the Obeid family had an interest, ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption) has found.

The former CEO of NSW Maritime, Steve Dunn, has also been found corrupt over the same matter.

Obeid has also been found corrupt for “misusing his position as a member of parliament” to benefit interests in Direct Health Solutions and water licences over a Bylong Valley farm.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has been asked by ICAC to look at prosecuting Eddie Obeid for misconduct in public office.

More details here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.