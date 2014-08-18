ICAC Claims Another Victim As Newcastle Lord Mayor Jeff McCloy Quits

ICAC has claimed another victim as it continues to cut a swathe through politicians on the NSW Central Coast and in the Hunter Valley.

The latest victim is Newcastle Lord Mayor Jeff McCloy who has quit his post less than 24 hours after NSW Premier Mike Baird told him it was time to consider his position.

The Newcastle Herald says that McCloy “sent an official letter of resignation to Newcastle council general manager Ken Gouldthorp on Sunday”.

In his letter, McCloy said he believed he was “leaving the city in much better shape financially and physically than it was when I started”.

Mr McCloy’s resignation will trigger another by-election for his position because it is more than 18 months before the next scheduled council elections.

You can read more here

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.