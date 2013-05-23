REPORT: Orlando Man Shot By FBI Confessed To Involvement In Boston Triple Murder

Ibragim Todashev, the man shot and killed during an interview with FBI agents late Tuesday, reportedly confessed to being involved in a 2011 triple murder that the Boston Marathon bombing suspects have been linked to, investigators told NBC News.



Todashev, 27, allegedly attacked an FBI agent with a knife right before he was about to sign a written statement based on his confession. The agent shot and killed Todashev during the confrontation.

FBI agents were questioning Todashev, a Chechen who has spent time in the Boston area, about his ties to Tamerlan Tsarnaev, the older of the two brothers suspected of committing the Boston marathon bombings. The April attack killed three people and injured about 260 others.

Todashev was not suspected of being involved in the bombings, according to NBC News.

Earlier this month, law enforcement officials said mounting forensic evidence ties Tamerlan and Dzhokhar to a Sept. 11, 2011 triple homicide. Three men were found dead in a Boston apartment with their throats slit and their bodies covered in marijuana.

Tamerlan described one of the murder victims, 25-year-old Brendan Mess, as his best friend. He and Mess were once roommates and boxed together. Cell phone records reportedly place the brothers in the area of the murders on the date they were committed, and some crime scene forensic evidence provided a match to the Tsarnaev brothers.

ABC News reports that more definitive DNA testing needs to be completed before authorities can consider bringing an indictment against the surviving brother, Dzhokhar. Tamerlan died in a shootout with police days after the Marathon bombings.

