iBosses, a startup to help startups, has listed on the ASX

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

iBosses, a company to train entrepreneurs, has listed on the ASX at a premium.

Shares in the Singapore-based business opened at $0.21, a premium to the issue price of $0.20, after raising $2.7 million.

Founder and CEO Patrick Khor says the listing brings the company closer to expanding iBosses to include 2,000 centres covering major cities across regions in Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Australia, Philippines, Cambodia, Germany and America.

“By listing on the ASX, iBosses can ably demonstrate to young start ups that it is never too early nor are they too young to achieve the dream of running a publicly listed company in a world class Stock Exchange like the ASX in Australia,” Dr Khor says.

The cash raised is being used to help fund further development of the iBosses online platform, a subscription service which takes entrepreneurs through a mix of education and mentoring, through eight levels.

iBosses mentors entrepreneurs and helps start-up businesses to succeed.

