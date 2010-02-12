iBooks App Won't Come Standard With The iPad

Apple will not be shipping iPads with the iBooks application as a built-in app, notes John Gruber at Daring Fireball.

To get the iBooks application, iPad users will have to download it themselves.

“The iBooks app is a great new way to read and buy books,” Apple says on a promotional Web site. “Download the free app from the App Store and buy everything from classics to best sellers from the built-in iBookstore.”

Depending on how Apple promotes the iBooks app in the App Store, this is a nice opportunity for Amazon’s Kindle app to pick up market share.

If iPad users don’t know Apple has the iBookstore, which is possible, they might search for and download the Kindle app instead.

John speculates that Apple didn’t include the app as a standard, because it’s easier to update it if it’s an independent app. The apps that are bundled with the iPhone — Stocks, Weather, etc. — are only updated when the iPhone OS is updated.

