Former IBM Executive Robert Moffat: I Didn't Tip Galleon!

Robert Moffat, a top IBM executive who would perhaps have been the company’s next CEO, stepped down after being arrested in connection to the Galleon insider trading scandal.



Now, he says he’s not guilty.

NYT: Mr. Moffat “denies that he provided material nonpublic information” on I.B.M., Sun Microsystems and Advanced Micro Devices, his lawyers said in papers filed in Manhattan federal court.

The SEC said the tips went to Danielle Chiesi of hedge fund New Castle, but her lawyers said yesterday she “denies any allegation that [she] received, distributed, or otherwise made use of material nonpublic information” and had knowledge of other allegations in the case.

Here’s the full Moffat SEC response, via DealBook:

Filing by Robert Moffat, Answering Charges in the Galleon Case



Image: ChannelWeb

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.