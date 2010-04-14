IBM's Amazing Profit Secret: Fire Americans

Photo: AP

Here is an Email from “Voice in the Dark” about IBM and outsourcing. VID writes …Hello Mish

I read your blog every day. I do not comment much, but I think the MSM and most blogs are missing out on the greatest story not being told.

Large corporations are abandoning the US. I work for IBM. Here is a snapshot of IBM’s US headcount:

2005 133,789

2006 127,000

2007 121,000

2008 115,000

2009 105,000

2010 98,000 estimate



Keep reading at Mish’s Global Economic Trend Analysis >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.