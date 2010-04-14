IBM's Amazing Profit Secret: Fire Americans

Photo: AP
Here is an Email from “Voice in the Dark” about IBM and outsourcing. VID writes …Hello Mish
I read your blog every day. I do not comment much, but I think the MSM and most blogs are missing out on the greatest story not being told.
Large corporations are abandoning the US. I work for IBM. Here is a snapshot of IBM’s US headcount:
2005 133,789
2006 127,000
2007 121,000
2008 115,000
2009 105,000
2010 98,000 estimate
