IBM: We're Still Committed To Virtual Worlds

Earlier this week, we wondered if the departure of IBM’s (IBM) “Metaverse Evangelist” means the company is scaling back its interest in virtual worlds and Second Life. We haven’t heard much from the group in months, which only added to our speculation.



IBM reps finally got back to us, and they let us know they’re still in there:

Hundreds of IBM researchers, consultants, and developers design and provide new ways of learning, collaborating and doing business in virtual worlds.

For instance, IBM has helped retailers and other enterprises build relationships and provide support to their customers. IBM also develops products and services for virtual worlds that enable users to brainstorm and stay in touch. As well, the company produces products and services to help companies keep their technology infrastructure running at peak efficiency. In addition, IBM is leading industry initiatives to enable the compatibility and connectivity between disparate virtual worlds. Internally, IBM uses virtual worlds to perform research, hold project meetings and brief and acclimate new employees.

And just today, the company announced a 250-employee meeting in Second Life.

Still in there, so there you go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.