IGNITION 2016: IBM Watson General Manager will unveil the future of artificial intelligence

Drew Angerer/Getty Images IBM Watson General Manager David Kenny

We live in a world where artificial intelligence isn’t science fiction — it’s reality.

And, as Alex Konrad of Forbes previously reported, IBM Watson General Manager David Kenny is currently striving to make sure that AI becomes a “service” soon.

Watson is IBM’s artificially intelligent supercomputer (not to mention a Jeopardy champion). According to Forbes, IBM and Kenny expect Watson to expand into a $10 billion business within the next ten years.

We’re thrilled to announce that Kenny will be speaking about how AI is fuelling the next massive wave of digital disruption and innovation at IGNITION 2016, Business Insider’s flagship annual conference.

Kenny will be able to speak on all sorts of exciting AI developments happening at IBM. In an interview with Dean Demellweek that was published on LinkedIn, he previously revealed that Watson is currently learning all about Brexit, international law, and banking regulations. The tech leader explained that Watson will eventually to be able global companies deal with compliance questions. The supercomputer is also poised to assist healthcare and financial institutions.

Other speakers include 21st Century Fox’s CEO James Murdoch, Cisco’s CEO Chuck Robbins, and Adobe’s CMO Ann Lewnes.

