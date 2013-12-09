IBM's Jeopardy-Winning Supercomputer Will Power A 'Cognitive, Expert Personal Shopper' App Next Year

IBM’s been teasing a future of apps that makes use of its Jeopardy-winning supercomputer Watson. We went straight to the source to hear more about what we could expect.

IBM Watson Solutions VP Stephen Gold told us that starting in 2014, consumers can look for the first three Watson-powered apps from IBM business partners.

We were most intrigued by the description of one of these apps in particular, Fluid Retail. Here’s how Gold described it to us:

“Fluid, which builds online shopping experiences for retail businesses to drive customer engagement and conversion, is developing the Fluid Expert Personal Shopper powered by IBM Watson. “The app calls upon Watson’s ability to understand the nuances of human language and uncover answers from Big Data. Consumers who use Fluid’s app will interact with rich media and dialogue with Watson, as their newfound “cognitive, expert personal shopper. “The Fluid app incorporates the information users share and questions they ask to help them make smart, satisfying purchases by putting a knowledgeable sales associate in the hands of consumers, on demand.”

There are at least two more Watson-powered apps we’ll see next year.

Hippocrates: Medical supply company MD Buyline “is developing an app to allow clinical and financial users to make real-time, informed decisions about medical device purchases, to improve quality, value, outcomes and patient satisfaction. Hippocrates[…] will provide users with access to a helpful research assistant that provides fast, evidence based recommendations from a wealth of data, to help ensure medical organisations are making the best decisions for their physicians’ and patients’ needs.”

CaféWell Concierge: Welltok, a “social health management” company, is developing an app that will create personalised health itineraries for people looking to stay fit. “Consumers who use Welltok[…] will participate in conversations about their health with Watson. By leveraging Watson’s ability to learn from every interaction, the app will offer insights tailored to each individual’s health needs.”

