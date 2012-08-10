IBM Wants To Buy RIM's Enterprise Services Unit [REPORT]

Photo: AP Images

RIM may finally have a suitor to buy part of its business.Bloomberg reports hearing from two sources that IBM has “made an informal approach” to RIM about acquiring its enterprise services unit, though no talks are currently underway.



RIM has resorted to some pretty drastic measures in recent months to cut operating costs, including selling off a corporate jet and cutting employee vacation time.

However, RIM’s board apparently isn’t ready just yet to start selling off pieces of the company.

According to Bloomberg, RIM is “inclined to wait” until after BlackBerry 10 is released before deciding one way or the other about selling off any parts of the company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.