IBM Labour Union Says More Than 1,600 Job Cuts So Far

IBM CFO Mark Loughridge

IBM has cut 1,631 jobs so far and that figure is expected to rise, the [email protected] labour union said Thursday on its website.



The Binghamton, NY-based organisation plans to update the total number of job cuts sometime Thursday night EST, it said.

Nearly 500 of the job cuts are said to be in IBM’s Systems and Technology Group, which makes server and storage systems, according to the running tally kept on the labour union’s website. This unit saw revenue drop 17 % year-over-year in IBM’s last quarter.

IBM’s New York state offices have been hit hard as well, with more than 700 layoffs, according to a report from USA Today.

In North Carolina, “hundreds” of IBM workers have been laid off so far, Rick Smith of WRALTechWire reported Thursday.

IBM could cut between 6,000 and 8,000 jobs as part of a $1 billion restructuring aimed at thinning its global employee ranks, Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier reported Wednesday.

That range of layoffs “sounds about right,” IBM union organiser Lee Conrad told us yesterday.

Yesterday, an IBM spokesperson confirmed to us that there would be layoffs but declined to provide a specific number.

