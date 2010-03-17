IBM Thinks There Will Be More "Things" On The Internet Than People Eventually

Photo: IBM

IBM is pushing the “Internet of Things” as one of its next big businesses.There’s over 1 billion people on the Internet now. Soon it will be 2 billion. IBM things eventually there’s more things like refrigerators, stop lights, washing machines and TVs on the Internet.



The Internet of things is a utopian dream world where all of your inanimate objects like alarm clocks and refrigerators spring to life through connections to the Web.

In the video below, via ReadWriteWeb, you get a glimpse of it. The alarm clock knows you need to catch the ferry in 1 1/2 hours to get to work, so it wakes you up. The alarm clock also talks to the heater in your bathroom a half hour before it goes off so the bathroom is warm. The bathroom talks to your car to de-ice the windshield, and so on…

It’s neat looking, that’s for sure. But, it also feels like something we’ll look at in 20 to 30 years and laugh at. Predicting the future is a tough business. It always looks dated later on.



