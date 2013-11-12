Here's How IBM Will Use Your Twitter Feed To Figure Out How Neurotic You Are [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

IBM is testing technology that will analyse consumers’ Twitter feeds to determine their emotional profiles so that retailers can more successfully target their advertising pitches to them. According to a report from Mashable, the tech giant has created a software program that looks at a Twitter user’s recent messages and scores them on the “big five” traits used in psychological research: extroversion, agreeableness, neuroticism, conscientiousness, and openness to experience.

Cheil USA chief creative officer Lars Bastholm has left the agency to take the same position with the Publicis Groupe customer engagement agency, Rosetta.

The chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee is proposing to cut the tax deductions advertisers are allowed to make for advertising expenditures.

WPP acquired the mobile shop Bottle Rocket, which built the NPR News app among other projects.

In an attempt to keep viewers engaged during advertising breaks, The Weather Channel will display forecasts in a scroll across the bottom of the screen 24/7.

Commonground announced it has opened a New York office to service clients like Verizon Wireless and PrimaLoft. It is the agency’s third office after Chicago and Houston.

Adweek looks at how retailers will use Twitter to steal customers from each other this holiday season.

Ad Age crunched the numbers and found that Unilever was the most awarded advertiser of 2013, powered largely by its Dove Real Beauty Sketches, and McCann Melbourne was the most awarded agency for its “Dumb Ways To Die” campaign for Metro Trains.

Translation senior art director Pablo Velez has left the agency after more than two years in the position, AgencySpy reports.

The Mail Online is selling pre-roll ads in conjunction with video content it doesn’t have the rights to, Digiday said in a story on online video copyright theft. The Mail Online denied Digiday’s allegations.

Mashable will co-produce three or four web video projects with Collective Digital Studios, the firm behind YouTube stars like Freddie Wong and the Annoying Orange.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.