IBM surprises with Q2 2016 earnings, a beat on profits and revenue

IBM just released its Q2, 2016, earnings and reported:

Q2 EPS $2.95 vs. estimates of $2.89, so that’s a beat.

Revenues of $20.24 billion versus estimates $20.03 billion. That’s a beat, too.

Here’s the press release:

IBM Reports 2016 Second-Quarter Earnings

Continued Strong Growth in Strategic Imperatives Led by IBM Cloud

Highlights

Diluted EPS: GAAP of $2.61; Operating (non-GAAP) of $2.95

Revenue from continuing operations of $20.2 billion

Strategic imperatives revenue of $30.7 billion over the last 12 months represents 38 per cent of IBM revenue – Strategic imperatives revenue of $8.3 billion in the quarter, up 12 per cent year to year

Cloud revenue of $11.6 billion over the last 12 months – Cloud as-a-service annual run rate of $6.7 billion in the quarter, up 50 per cent year to year

ARMONK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced second-quarter 2016 earnings results.

“IBM continues to establish itself as the leading cognitive solutions and cloud platform company. In doing so, IBM is pioneering new business opportunities beyond the traditional IT marketplace,” said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. “In the second quarter we delivered double-digit revenue growth in our strategic imperatives, driven by innovations in areas such as analytics, security, cloud video services and Watson Health, all powered by the IBM Cloud and differentiated by industry. And we continue to invest for growth with recent breakthroughs in quantum computing, Internet of Things and Blockchain solutions for the IBM Cloud.”

SECOND-QUARTER 2016 Gross Profit Diluted EPS Net Income Margin GAAP from Continuing Operations $2.61 $2.5B 47.9% Year/Year -27% -29% -2.0Pts Operating (Non-GAAP) $2.95 $2.8B 49.0% Year/Year -23% -25% -1.9Pts Strategic REVENUE Total IBM Imperatives Cloud As reported (US$) $20.2B $8.3B $3.4B Year/Year -3% 12% 30%

“In the first half of 2016, we grew our R&D investment, closed 11 acquisitions for more than $5 billion and invested nearly $2 billion in capital expenditures, while returning more than $4 billion to shareholders through dividends and gross share repurchases,” said Martin Schroeter, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. “These investments are key in helping us build new markets and maintain our leadership in enterprise IT.”

Strategic Imperatives

Second-quarter revenues from the company’s strategic imperatives — cloud, analytics and engagement — increased 12 per cent year to year. Cloud revenues (public, private and hybrid) for the quarter increased 30 per cent. Cloud revenue over the trailing 12 months was $11.6 billion. The annual run rate for cloud as-a-service revenue — a subset of total cloud revenue — increased to $6.7 billion from $4.5 billion in the second quarter of 2015. Revenues from analytics increased 5 per cent (up 4 per cent adjusting for currency). Revenues from mobile increased 43 per cent and from security increased 18 per cent.

Full-Year 2016 Expectations

The company continues to expect operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share of at least $13.50. This excludes $1.27 per share of charges for amortization of purchased intangible assets, other acquisition-related charges and retirement-related charges. As a result, GAAP diluted earnings per share are now expected to be at least $12.23.

There is no change to IBM’s previously provided free cash flow guidance.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

The company generated net cash from operating activities of $3.4 billion; or $3.1 billion excluding Global Financing receivables. IBM’s free cash flow was $2.1 billion in the second quarter. IBM returned $1.3 billion in dividends and $0.8 billion of gross share repurchases to shareholders. At the end of June 2016, IBM had $3.9 billion remaining in the current share repurchase authorization.

IBM ended the second-quarter 2016 with $10.6 billion of cash on hand. Debt, including Global Financing debt of $26.5 billion, totaled $44.5 billion. Core (non-global financing) debt totaled $18.0 billion. The balance sheet remains strong and is well positioned to support the business over the long term.

Segment Results

Cognitive Solutions (includes solutions software and transaction processing software) — revenues of $4.7 billion, up 3.5 per cent (up 3.8 per cent adjusting for currency). Cloud revenue within the segment grew 54 per cent. Solutions software revenue grew, led by Analytics (including Watson) and Security.

Global Business Services (includes consulting, global process services, application management) — revenues of $4.3 billion, down 2.0 per cent (down 2.5 per cent adjusting for currency). Strategic imperatives revenue within the segment was up 14 per cent (up 13 per cent adjusting for currency).

Technology Services & Cloud Platforms (includes infrastructure services, technical support services, integration software) —revenues of $8.9 billion, down 0.5 per cent (flat adjusting for currency). Growth of 35 per cent in strategic imperatives revenue within the segment was driven by strong hybrid cloud infrastructure services performance.

Systems (includes systems hardware and operating systems software) — revenues of $2.0 billion, down 23.2 per cent (down 23.3 per cent adjusting for currency). Revenue reflects z Systems product cycle dynamics; gross profit margin improved in both z Systems and Power.

Global Financing (includes financing and used equipment sales) — revenues of $424 million, down 11.3 per cent (down 10.0 per cent adjusting for currency).

Year-To-Date 2016 Results

Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $4.69, down 22 per cent compared to the 2015 period. Net income from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2016 was $4.5 billion compared with $5.9 billion in the year-ago period, a decrease of 24 per cent.

Consolidated net income was $4.5 billion compared to $5.8 billion in the year-ago period. Consolidated diluted earnings per share were $4.69 compared to $5.84, down 20 per cent year to year. Revenues from continuing operations for the six-month period totaled $38.9 billion, a decrease of 4 per cent (down 2 per cent year to year, adjusting for currency) compared with $40.4 billion for the first six months of 2015.

Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $5.30 compared with $6.75 per diluted share for the 2015 period, a decrease of 21 per cent. Operating (non-GAAP) net income from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2016 was $5.1 billion compared with $6.7 billion in the year-ago period, a decrease of 24 per cent.

