IBM Strikes Back At SAP, Embraces Rival Lawson (IBM, SAP)

Is there a realignment going among ERP vendors and their consulting partners?



Let’s review: Last week, SAP (SAP) lashed out at IBM (IBM) (and Accenture (ACN) too), saying IBM’s untrained consultants are giving SAP a bad name. SAP adds consultants should be certified — and officially designates IBM consulting rival EDS (now a HP (HPQ) unit) as the first certified SAP partner.

But now IBM is making alliances of its own: Today it announced a new partnership with SAP rival Lawson Software.

SAP had to realise that publically insulting IBM would have consequences. If the war continues, we can’t imagine either SAP or IBM will benefit.

