IBM Shares Are Getting Crushed After Last Night's Earnings

Matthew Boesler

IBM reported earnings results from the first quarter last night, and it missed analysts’ consensus estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

The stock immediately dropped in after-hours trading yesterday following the announcement, but it’s continued to head lower all day long today.

Right now, shares are down 8.0%, trading around $190.60.

IBM is one of the 30 stocks that comprises the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and it’s dragging the index lower.

The Dow is now trading around 14,500 after hitting a high near 14,540 earlier this morning, and is down 0.2% on the day.

Below is a chart of IBM stock. The tinted section in the middle shows the after-hours session yesterday.

IBM sharesClick to enlarge

