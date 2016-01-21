IBM is reportedly in talks to buy uStream, a competitor to Amazon's Twitch, for $130 million

IBM is in talks to buy live streaming video site uStream for around $130 million in cash, reports Fortune.

UStream, founded in 2007, is best known as a competitor with Amazon’s Twitch — it lets users broadcast themselves, their computer desktops, or video games live to a participatory audience.

Prominent figures like President Barack Obama, Rand Paul, and NASA have all made use of uStream at one point or another.

With this acquisition, the company’s IBM Cloud would likely integrate uStream’s video technology, letting developers build apps — especially enterprise apps — that let users easily share their desktops or other streaming content. IBM and uStream have had a technological partnership in place since 2014, doing much the same thing.

We’ve reached out to IBM for comment and will update when we hear back.

