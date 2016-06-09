The people you trust most could be planning the next big cyber attack on your company

Companies across all industries are experiencing major cyber attacks every year. There’s been 53 million online security-related events in 2015 alone, according to a report by IBM.

The bigger problem is that most of these attacks are initiated by “insiders,” such as employees, business partners, or third party contractors. This chart from Statista, based on data from the IBM report, shows that 60% of all cyber attacks in 2015 were an inside job, with 44.5% of them designed by “malicious insiders.”

The good news is that 15.5% of the insider attacks were done inadvertently last year, meaning that someone at the company mistakenly allowed an attacker access to the network. That figure has dropped from the previous year, which suggests companies are doing a better job educating and communicating how insiders could help reduce cyber crime.

