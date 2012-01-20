IBM Earnings: Steady As She Goes

Photo: IBM

IBM just missed the mark on its fourth quarter revenue but grew profits.The company reported $5.5 billion in net income, up 4 per cent.



The stock is up 3% or so.

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2011 were $29.5 billion versus expectations of $29.71 billion.

Fourth-quarter 2011 diluted earnings were right in line with expectations at $4.62 per share.

The company reported increases in every segment.

Software revenue up 9 per cent;

Global Technology Services revenue up 3 per cent;

Global Business Services revenue up 3 per cent, 2 per cent adjusting for currency;

Services backlog of $141 billion, up $4 billion as reported.

