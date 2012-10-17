IBM Announces Earnings Right In Line With Expectations At $3.62 Per Share

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty

IBM reported third-quarter earnings of $3.62 versus expectations of $3.61 per share on Tuesday.However, revenue came in lower than expected at $24.75 billion.



The company says currency adjustments hurt revenue growth by about $1 billion.

IBM also reaffirmed full-year EPS guidance of $15.10.

A few highlights from the release:

Software revenue down 1 per cent, up 3 per cent adjusting for currency;

Services revenue down 5 per cent, flat adjusting for currency;

Services backlog of $138 billion, up 1 per cent;

Systems and Technology revenue down 13 per cent, down 12 per cent adjusting for currency;

Growth markets revenue down 1 per cent, up 4 per cent adjusting for currency;

BRIC countries up 4 per cent, up 11 per cent adjusting for currency;

Business analytics revenue up 14 per cent year to date;

Smarter Planet revenue up more than 20 per cent year to date;

Cloud revenue year to date has exceeded full-year 2011 revenue;

Reiterating full-year 2012 operating (non-GAAP) EPS expectation of at least $15.10.

Below is the full text from the release:

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced third-quarter 2012 diluted earnings of $3.33 per share, a year-to-year increase of 4 per cent, or $3.44 per share, up 8 per cent excluding the impact of UK pension-related charges. Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings were $3.62 per share, compared with operating diluted earnings of $3.28 per share in the third quarter of 2011, an increase of 10 per cent.

Third-quarter net income was $3.8 billion, flat year-to-year; or $3.9 billion, up 3 per cent excluding the impact of UK pension-related charges. Operating (non-GAAP) net income was $4.2 billion compared with $4.0 billion in the third quarter of 2011, an increase of 5 per cent.

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2012 of $24.7 billion were down 5 per cent (down 2 per cent, adjusting for currency) from the third quarter of 2011. Currency negatively impacted revenue growth by nearly $1 billion.

“In the third quarter, we continued to drive margin, profit and earnings growth through our focus on higher-value businesses, strategic growth initiatives and productivity,” said Ginni Rometty, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer.

“Looking ahead, we see good opportunity with a strong product lineup heading into this quarter and annuity businesses that provide a solid base of revenue, profit and cash. We are reiterating our full-year 2012 operating earnings per share expectation of at least $15.10.”

Third-Quarter GAAP – Operating (non-GAAP) Reconciliation

Third-quarter operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings exclude $0.29 per share of charges: $0.12 per share for the amortization of purchased intangible assets and other acquisition-related charges, and $0.17 per share for retirement-related charges, including $0.11 per share for the impact of UK pension-related charges.

Full-Year 2012 Expectations

IBM is adjusting its expectation for full-year 2012 GAAP diluted earnings per share to at least $14.29, to reflect the impact of UK pension-related charges. Operating (non-GAAP) diluted earnings per share expectations remain at least $15.10. The 2012 operating (non-GAAP) earnings expectations exclude $0.81 per share of charges for amortization of purchased intangible assets, other acquisition-related charges, and retirement-related charges.

Geographic Regions

The Americas’ third-quarter revenues were $10.4 billion, a decrease of 4 per cent (down 3 per cent, adjusting for currency) from the 2011 period. Revenues from Europe/Middle East/Africa were $7.2 billion, down 9 per cent (down 1 per cent, adjusting for currency). Asia-Pacific revenues increased 1 per cent (up 2 per cent, adjusting for currency) to $6.5 billion. OEM revenues were $538 million, down 28 per cent compared with the 2011 third quarter.

Growth Markets

Revenues from the company’s growth markets decreased 1 per cent (up 4 per cent, adjusting for currency) and 35 countries had double-digit revenue growth, adjusting for currency. Revenues in the BRIC countries — Brazil, Russia, India and China — increased 4 per cent (up 11 per cent, adjusting for currency).

Services

Global Technology Services segment revenues decreased 4 per cent (up 1 per cent, adjusting for currency) to $9.9 billion. Global Business Services segment revenues were down 6 per cent (down 3 per cent, adjusting for currency) to $4.5 billion.

Pre-tax income from Global Technology Services was flat and pre-tax margin increased to 16.6 per cent (up 9 per cent and 18.1 per cent, respectively, when adjusted for workforce rebalancing charges in the third quarters of 2011 and 2012). Global Business Services pre-tax income decreased 5 per cent and pre-tax margin increased to 15.6 per cent (up 9 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively, when adjusted for workforce rebalancing charges in the third quarters of 2011 and 2012).

The estimated services backlog at September 30 was $138 billion, up 1 per cent year over year at actual rates (up 1 per cent, adjusting for currency).

Software

Revenues from the Software segment were $5.8 billion, down 1 per cent (up 3 per cent, adjusting for currency) compared with the third quarter of 2011. Software pre-tax income increased 6 per cent and pre-tax margin increased to 35.6 per cent (up 10 per cent and 37.1 per cent, respectively, when adjusted for workforce rebalancing charges in the third quarters of 2011 and 2012).

Revenues from IBM’s key middleware products, which include WebSphere, Information Management, Tivoli, Lotus and Rational products, were $3.6 billion, down 1 per cent (up 3 per cent, adjusting for currency) versus the third quarter of 2011. Operating systems revenues of $597 million were flat (up 4 per cent, adjusting for currency) compared with the prior-year quarter.

Revenues from the WebSphere family of software products increased 2 per cent year over year. Information Management software revenues decreased 1 per cent. Revenues from Tivoli software increased 5 per cent. Revenues from Lotus software decreased 10 per cent, and Rational software decreased 16 per cent.

Hardware

Revenues from the Systems and Technology segment totaled $3.9 billion for the quarter, down 13 per cent (down 12 per cent, adjusting for currency) from the third quarter of 2011. Excluding Retail Store Solutions (RSS), revenues were down 11 per cent (9 per cent, adjusting for currency). Systems and Technology pre-tax income decreased $0.2 billion.

Total systems revenues, excluding RSS, decreased 8 per cent (down 6 per cent, adjusting for currency). Revenues from Power Systems were down 2 per cent compared with the 2011 period. Revenues from System x were down 5 per cent. Revenues from System z mainframe server products decreased 20 per cent compared with the year-ago period. Total delivery of System z computing power, as measured in MIPS (millions of instructions per second), decreased 2 per cent. Revenues from System Storage decreased 10 per cent. Revenues from Retail Store Solutions decreased 79 per cent year over year as a result of the divestiture in the quarter. Revenues from Microelectronics OEM decreased 25 per cent.

Financing

Global Financing segment revenues were down 9 per cent (down 5 per cent, adjusting for currency) in the third quarter at $472 million. Pre-tax income for the segment decreased 1 per cent to $476 million.

Gross Profit

The company’s total gross profit margin was 47.4 per cent in the 2012 third quarter compared with 46.5 per cent in the 2011 third-quarter period. Total operating (non-GAAP) gross profit margin was 48.1 per cent in the 2012 third quarter compared with 46.8 per cent in the 2011 third-quarter period, with increases in Global Technology Services and Global Business Services.

Expense

Total expense and other income decreased 7 per cent to $6.7 billion, or a decrease of 9 per cent to $6.5 billion, excluding $162 million for UK pension-related charges, compared with the prior-year period. S,G&A expense of $5.9 billion increased 4 per cent year over year, or expense of $5.7 billion, up 1 per cent excluding the impact of UK pension-related charges. S,G&A expense includes $408 million for workforce rebalancing, which negatively impacted net income by approximately $310 million. R,D&E expense of $1.5 billion decreased 1 per cent compared with the year-ago period. Intellectual property and custom development income increased to $303 million compared with $298 million a year ago. Other (income) and expense was income of $606 million compared with prior-year expense of $128 million. This increase in income was primarily due to a $447 million gain from the divestiture of Retail Store Solutions, which contributed approximately $280 million to net income. Interest expense increased to $124 million compared with $107 million in the prior year.

Total operating (non-GAAP) expense and other income decreased 10 per cent to $6.4 billion compared with the prior-year period. Operating (non-GAAP) S,G&A expense of $5.6 billion increased 1 per cent compared with prior-year expense. Operating (non-GAAP) R,D&E expense of $1.5 billion decreased 2 per cent compared with the year-ago period.

Pre-tax income increased 1 per cent to $5.1 billion, or 4 per cent to $5.2 billion excluding the impact of UK pension-related charges. Pre-tax margin increased 1.3 points to 20.5 per cent, or 1.9 points to 21.2 per cent excluding the impact of UK pension-related charges, compared with the prior-year period. Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income increased 7 per cent to $5.5 billion and pre-tax margin was 22.3 per cent, up 2.5 points.

IBM’s tax rate was 24.6 per cent, up 1.0 points year over year; operating (non-GAAP) tax rate was 24.7 per cent, up 1.1 points compared to the year-ago period.

Net income margin increased 0.8 points to 15.5 per cent, or 1.3 points to 16.0 per cent excluding the impact of UK pension-related charges. Total operating (non-GAAP) net income margin increased 1.7 points to 16.8 per cent.

The weighted-average number of diluted common shares outstanding in the third-quarter 2012 was 1.15 billion compared with 1.20 billion shares in the same period of 2011. As of September 30, 2012, there were 1.13 billion basic common shares outstanding.

Debt, including Global Financing, totaled $33.7 billion, compared with $31.3 billion at year-end 2011. From a management segment view, Global Financing debt totaled $23.3 billion versus $23.3 billion at year-end 2011, resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.1 to 1. Non-global financing debt totaled $10.3 billion, an increase of $2.4 billion since year-end 2011, resulting in a debt-to-capitalisation ratio of 36.0 per cent from 32.0 per cent.

IBM ended the third-quarter 2012 with $12.3 billion of cash on hand and generated free cash flow of $3.1 billion, excluding Global Financing receivables, down approximately $0.3 billion year over year. The company returned $4.0 billion to shareholders through $1.0 billion in dividends and $3.0 billion of share repurchases. The balance sheet remains strong, and the company is well positioned to support the business over the long term.

Year-To-Date 2012 Results

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2012 was $10.8 billion, a year-to-year increase of 4 per cent, or $10.9 billion, up 5 per cent, excluding the impact of UK pension-related charges. Diluted earnings per share were $9.27 compared with $8.48 per diluted share for the 2011 period, an increase of 9 per cent, or $9.38, up 11 per cent excluding the impact of UK pension-related charges. Revenues for the nine-month period totaled $75.2 billion, a decrease of 3 per cent (flat, adjusting for currency) compared with $77.4 billion for the nine months of 2011.

