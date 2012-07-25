IBM, Others Are Building A $51 Million Telescope To See The Origins Of The Universe

WMA telescope in Australia

Photo: MWA

If you had a powerful enough telescope, you could look back through time, scientists say. So, with the help of IBM, that’s what they are doing, all the way back to the Big Bang.Scientists from the U.S., Australia, New Zealand and India are building something called the Murchison Widefield Array (MWA), the world’s most powerful radio telescope.



They are looking to capture very weak signals from the early days of the universe, some 13 billion years ago.

The specs on this project are truly astounding: The telescope will cost $51 million to build and will have nearly 4100 specialised antennas located in the Australian Outback. IBM’s cloud will process 50 terabytes of data per day at a speed of 8 gigabytes per second, the equivalent to over 2,000 digital songs per second.

All that data will all be converted into never-before-possible, detailed images of the sky/universe.

