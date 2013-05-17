You Might Soon Have Access To The Supercomputer That Won Jeopardy

apBloomberg reports that IBM will be giving software developers access to Watson, the supercomputer that won Jeopardy in 2011.



IBM CEO Ginni Rometty explains that the company will “launch an ecosystem where Watson is a service and you build applications around it.”

This is huge. It basically means we’ll eventually have access to a famous supercomputer through our mobile devices.

When Watson was first introduced to the public, IBM touted its ability to interpret conversational language and quickly search vast stores of data to answer whatever questions it was posed. It proved its capabilities, winning an exhibition match of Jeopardy, and has only been improved since then – it’s 240% faster and 75% smaller.

IBM has collaborated with doctors in the past to develop a specialised Watson app to help diagnose different types of cancer, but with software developers at large having access, we’re bound to see a wide variety of Watson apps.

We’re not sure how long this will take as there’s no word on timing. We’re eager regardless.

If Watson can beat Jeopardy champ Ken Jennings at his own game, it will blow the pants off of Siri.

