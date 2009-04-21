IBM Narrowly Misses On Revenue, Profit In Line

IBM (IBM) narrowly missed analyst estimates for revenue amidst a tough environment for corporate IT spending, but profit came in on the high end of forecasts, the company announced today.



Nearly every one of IBM’s revenue streams were down, with sales of its Rational software — used in software development — bucking the odds, up 9% y/y. That was largely expected by the Street though.

Ongoing headcount reductions at IBM helped the company shave expenses.

Shares in IBM were down 0.1% after hours.

Key Stats:

Q1 Revenue: $21.7 billion vs $22.51 billion analyst consensus

Q1 EPS: $1.70 vs $1.66 analyst consensus

Full-year EPS Guidance: $9.20 vs $9.03 analyst consensus

