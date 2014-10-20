IBM To Make A 'Major' Business Announcement Tomorrow

Here’s a mystery!

IBM just made this announcement:

ARMONK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–

IBM (IBM) will make a major business announcement and separately release its third-quarter 2014 earnings results on Monday, October 20 at 7:00 a.m. EDT.

Martin Schroeter, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the company’s quarterly earnings conference call on Monday, October 20 beginning at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The Webcast may be accessed via a link at http://www.ibm.com/investor/events/earnings/3q14.html.