IBM (IBM) March layoff headcount: About 5,000, with the work going to India, reports the WSJ. That’s on top of the 4,600 layoffs in IBM’s software and sales divisions in January.

But consider IBM’s pre-layoff headcount of 386,000 employees — all of the 2009 layoffs combined amount to personnel reductions of only 2.5% at the tech giant.

