Some IBM Employees Fear Layoffs Will Begin On Wednesday

AP IBM CEO Ginni Rometty

An IBM watchdog group says employees are expecting layoffs to begin on Wednesday.

Lee Conrad, the National Coordinator of a [email protected], a union that seeks to represent IBM employees, sent Business Insider this email statement:

Reports have been coming in from employees today that point towards Wednesday as the start of the Resource Action/job cuts. Employees have told us they have been sent emails with urgent requests for one on one meetings with their managers on Wednesday.

IBM firmly denied reports that circulated on Monday that IBM would be firing an astronomical number of people, over 100,000, or more than a quarter of its workforce.

However, the company did say it would be making cuts. A spokesperson told WRAL Techwire, “This rumour is ridiculous, and off by a factor of more than 10.”

Doing the maths on that, that means perhaps 10,000 people could be cut, although is unclear how many of them would be in North America. That’s still a drop in the bucket. IBM employed over 430,000 employees at the end of 2013 (it hasn’t yet updated its workforce figures).

It conducted layoffs in 2013 and 2014, but it is also hiring like mad, shifting workers from fading business units into hot new areas and also trying to retrain employees.

CEO Ginni Rometty is also rumoured to be working on a huge reorg affecting most of the company. Leaks on that have been circulating for weeks, although the company hasn’t announced it.

IBM will be hosting a meeting with investors in February and there’s hope that Rometty will talk about her plans then.

IBM declined to comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.