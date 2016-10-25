IBM just confirmed the 'attack' on Census night came from Singapore

Picture: MGM/UA Entertainment

IBM says the majority of international traffic which caused the Census website to crash on August 9 came from Singapore.

The ABS is today facing a Senate committee to explain how it botched the 2016 Census collection.

A 40-hour outage caused havoc for millions of Australians trying to fill out their forms online, and according to Senate estimates, could cost Australians up to $30 million to set right.

IBM managing director, Kerry Purcell, today began his appearance in front of the Senate with an “unreserved apology” to the Australian public and its “valued customer”, the government.

Purcell confirmed the outage was caused by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) “attack”. That meant the census website was unable to handle an unusually large level of traffic believed to have come from Singapore.

Purcell told the committee today that no private data was compromised and it was ready to have the website back up and running three hours after the attack.

He said the website was kept offline for another 40 hours at the request of the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

IBM has offered to pay any extra costs “incurred on the night of August 9”.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.