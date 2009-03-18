Facebook Cofounder Chris Hughes Joins VC Firm General Catalyst

- WPP, Google to Fund Web-Ad Research [WSJ]
- HTC plans to launch more than three versions of the Google phone in 2009 [WSJ]
- Yahoo integrates upgraded version of MySpaceID [PaidContent]
- Digg’s Rose and Adelson Talk About Diggbar, New Features [epicentre]
- Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes joins General Catalyst as an EIR [PEHub]
- AOL tries a political site [TheWrap]
Photo: skeddy in NYC
