IBM Is Tanking Again

Shares of IBM are down 4% in early trading on Tuesday.

This follows Monday’s 7.1% plunge in the wake of a disappointing earnings announcement.

The business services giant reported revenue fell 4% year-over-year to $US22.4 billion in Q3.

“We are disappointed in our performance,” CEO Ginni Rometty said. “We saw a marked slowdown in September in client buying behaviour, and our results also point to the unprecedented pace of change in our industry. While we did not produce the results we expected to achieve, we again performed well in our strategic growth areas — cloud, data and analytics, security, social, and mobile — where we continue to shift our business.”

IBM shares are down 14% for the year.

Here’s a look at IBM world ride since the beginning of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.