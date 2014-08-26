IBM Is Spending $1.2 Billion To Send The Company Into The Cloud

IBM SoftLayer CEO Lance Crosby. Image: IBM.

IBM is spending $1.2 billion on its global operations to bolster its cloud-based offering.

The investment means the company will open its first data centre in Australia – one of 15 new facilities which will be rolled out in coming months around the world.

The company is planning to have data centres in all major geographies and financial cetres and hopes to expand operations in the Middle East and Africa next year.

“IBM is continuing to invest in high growth areas,” Erich Clementi, senior vice president of IBM Global Technology Services said. “Last year, IBM made a big investment adding the $2 billion acquisition of SoftLayer to its existing high value cloud portfolio. Today’s announcement is another major step in driving a global expansion of IBM’s cloud footprint and helping clients drive transformation.”

Since 2007, IBM has invested more than $7 billion and made 15 acquisitions as it attempts to expand its cloud portfolio.

The Melbourne facility is expected to come online in September.

