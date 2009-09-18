IBM Wants To Make China Smarter

IBM is planning to put some of its “smart” technologies in the northeastern Chinese city, Shenyang, says the WSJ.



IBM will analyse the water system to minimize waste and improve access to clean water.

China has authorised hundreds of billions in stimulus spending. This project should help IBM edge in on the lucrative urban-planning projects in China, as well as other developing countries like India and Brazil.

Shenyan will invest 300 million yuan ($44 million) into the project over five years. IBM’s contribution is unknown.

