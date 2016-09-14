The former CEO of Gilt Groupe has joined IBM as its chief marketing officer

IBM has hired Michelle Peluso, the former CEO of luxury flash-sales startup Gilt Groupe, as its vice president and chief marketing officer.

Peluso joins from Technology Crossover Ventures, where she had been a venture partner since May.

At IBM, she will report into Jon Iwata, the company’s senior vice president of marketing and communications. A source told Business Insider the CMO role was created to bring “focus and leadership to marketing.”

Peluso has had plenty of experience in marketing and leadership.

She served as global consumer chief marketing and internet officer at Citigroup for four years, prior to joining the ecommerce company Gilt Groupe in 2013. She joined at a testing time for the once-buzzy startup, which was tipped to IPO, and was charged with cost-cutting and moving the site to more consistent growth.

Before those roles, she was CEO at online travel company Travelocity, between 2002 and 2009.

Peluso also sits on the board of Nike and non-profit organisations Technoserve and Tech:NYC.

