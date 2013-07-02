IBM Has Laid Off More Than 3,000 People In North America So Far, labour Group Says

IBM CEO Ginni Rometty

The layoff tally from IBM continues to climb. As of Monday, more than 3,000 jobs in North America had been cut, according to IBM labour union [email protected].



Here are the top 5 business units with the most cuts, according to the union:

1. Software Group Marketing department: 222 cuts

2. Systems and Technology Group (STG) Semiconductor Research and Development: 165

3. Software Group Information Management: 137

4. Software Group Industry Solutions: 126

5. STG Storage Systems Development: 121

Four more groups have also had more than 100 reported layoffs, according to the union: GPS Solutions and Delivery, STG Advanced Microelectronics Solutions, STG Electronic Design Automation and Software Group Collaboration.

IBM has not said how many jobs it will cut, but CFO Mark Loughridge did say that most cuts will take place outside the U.S. this quarter.

In April, after reporting a miss on revenue and profit, Loughridge explained:

“However, given our first quarter performance, we now expect to take the bulk of our workforce rebalancing actions for the year in the second quarter, as opposed to last year when it was distributed across the quarters. Now, remember last year we had about $800 million in workforce rebalancing charges spread across the year. This year we expect the workforce rebalancing charges to be closer to $1 billion and concentrated in the second quarter.”

That $1 billion figure would amount to cuts of 6,000 to 8,000 jobs cut globally, an analyst told Bloomberg’s Sarah Frier last month.

So far, IBM has eliminated about 128 jobs in Denmark, 250 in Italy and 700 in Germany, the labour union said.

In Australia, IBM may cut as many as 1,000, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. IBM may also ax up to 500 jobs from China, according to the news site tech.qq.com.

