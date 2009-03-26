IBM Firing More U.S. Workers, Moving More Work To India

More cuts at IBM: The IT giant is preparing to lay off “a large number” of U.S. employees in its business services unit, according to the WSJ. The work of “many” of those employees will be transfered to India.



IBM is actually doing pretty well: It grew earnings in Q4, unlike many of its tech peers. The company is also considering a $6.5 billion to $8 billion bid for Sun Microsystems (JAVA), the WSJ says.

