IBM Finally Admits: Yes, We're Laying People Off (IBM)

Internet reports of layoffs at IBM (IBM) have been trickling in for days now, with the sometimes hyperbolic [email protected] union website claiming well over a thousand IBM employees have already been let go.



SAI called IBM earlier this week about the reports, and was told the company doesn’t comment on “speculation.”

But at least one spokesman in IBM Canada has finally gone on the record.

itbusiness.ca: IBM Canada spokesman Mike Boden confirmed on Friday to CDN that a round of layoffs is underway at IBM, including at IBM Canada. According to Boden, no exact numbers on the scope of the cuts are being released at this time.

“We’re not releasing numbers by site,” said Boden. “There’s no single area being targeted. As part of ongoing business operations at IBM we’re trying to manage the resources and skills we have so we’re ready and able to meet current and future client needs.”

Boden said some of the impacted employees will be able to find other positions within the company, adding IBM Canada is working with them to look for other internal opportunities.

So still no confirmation on the scope of the layoffs. But if the worst of the [email protected] theories hold up, 16,000 employees may be let go. That’d amount to a little over 4% of IBM’s 386,000 employees worldwide.

