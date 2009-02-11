IBM Embraces Juniper For Its Smart 'Hybrid Cloud', Disses Cisco (IBM)

One of the big advantages of cloud computing is the cloud’s scalability — if any one application suddenly needs a lot more resources than anticipated, the cloud can easily allocate more resources to it since applications aren’t tied to any one discrete server.

But what if the entire cloud needs to scale? While it wasn’t their cloud servers involved, cloud computing companies Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) have both seen their serverscreak and groan under heavy loads recently.

Which is why we like this announcement from IBM (IBM), which has an interesting approach on how to make its “private clouds” scalable: IBM is introducing a “hybrid” cloud in alliance with Juniper Networks (JNPR).

The idea is, if the cloud overloads (or goes down), users can outsource CPU cycles to a different cloud.

IBM and Juniper Networks will demonstrate how a hybrid cloud could allow enterprises to seamlessly extend their private clouds to remote servers in a secure public cloud, as high priority applications are given preference over the lower priority ones when resources become constrained… Once installed, IBM and Juniper could seamlessly roll client workloads from Beijing to Silicon Valley to Sao Paulo to ensure that clients never miss a service level agreement.

Very smart: The Achilles heel of most cloud computing approaches is reliability. From the sounds of things, it seems IBM has figured out how to give the risk-adverse enterprise the rollover or short-term scalability features it needs as this space matures.

Also noteworthy: IBM is partnering with Juniper, and not Cisco (CSCO). We don’t know for sure if one thing has to do with the other, Cisco’s recent move to expand into servers — traditional IBM turf — can’t be winning John Chambers many friends at Big Blue.

