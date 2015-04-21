IBM investors are hoping for a good earnings report

IBMIBM CEO Ginni Rometty
IBM is just about to report earnings and the stock has been up almost 4% today in anticipation.
Analysts expect:
- $US19.73 billion in revenue, a 12% decline in revenues from a year ago
- EPS of $US2.82.
Investors have been warned that the stock will be hit hard from foreign exchange currency headwinds, so investors will be ready to look past that for news that IBM’s turnaround is working. They will be looking for growth in IBM’s strategic businesses especially cloud computing.
