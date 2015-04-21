IBM investors are hoping for a good earnings report

IBM IBM CEO Ginni Rometty

IBM is just about to report earnings and the stock has been up almost 4% today in anticipation.

Analysts expect:

$US19.73 billion in revenue, a 12% decline in revenues from a year ago

EPS of $US2.82.

Investors have been warned that the stock will be hit hard from foreign exchange currency headwinds, so investors will be ready to look past that for news that IBM’s turnaround is working. They will be looking for growth in IBM’s strategic businesses especially cloud computing.

More to come. Click here to refresh.

NOW WATCH: The science behind why technology is so addictive



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.