IBM Cuts Its Price For Sun To $9-$10

IBM (IBM) cut its takeover price for Sun Micro (JAVA) to $9 to $10 in exchange for commitments that IBM will finish the deal, the WSJ reports.



That’s down from the previously floated price of $10 to $11 for Sun.

WSJ: Sun is concerned regulators could hold up a deal for months and impose conditions on its completion as part of the government’s antitrust review. Should that occur, Sun’s board wants to limit IBM’s ability to exit the deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.