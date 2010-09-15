IBM CEO Shreds HP, Mark Hurd

Photo: IBM

IBM CEO Sam Palmisano is throwing hard punches at HP and its departed CEO Mark Hurd.In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Palmisano says HP spent way too much on 3PAR, but it had “no choice,” because, “Hurd cut out all the research and development.”



He also says, “HP used to be a very inventive company,” but Hurd killed R&D, and now it’s not.

He didn’t stop with Hurd, he also took a shot at HP’s board for giving Hurd a fat severance — “That is not a good use of shareholder money. It was not handled in the best interest of shareholders.”

And yet, despite his seeming disdain for Hurd, he says Oracle, where Hurd now works, will be IBM’s biggest rival in the long run. Larry Ellison, unlike Hurd or HP, “invests,” and “has done a very good job.”

See Also: IBM’s Amazing Profit Secret: Fire Americans

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.