IBM Car Battery Will Go From New York To Atlanta On A Single Charge

Photo: Flickr/thegreenpages

IBM researchers are working on a battery that would let a car travel 500 miles on a single charge.Most people that buy hybrids have no problem going 100 miles on a single charge, the current limit of today’s battery lithium-ion technology.



But if electric cars are ever going to become popular, they’ll need to travel longer distances without recharging. Making a lithium-ion battery big enough to travel 500 miles makes it too heavy and too expensive for the typical family car, says IBM.

To solve this, IBM started the Battery 500 project in 2009 and it now thinks it will have alternative, known as a lithium-air battery, in tests in 2013. Commercial batteries could reach the public at the end of the decade.

Read more at New Scientist.

