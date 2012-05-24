IBM Bans Siri Over Fears That She's A Gossip Girl

Photo: Apple

Can the iPhone’s Siri be trusted with all that stuff you tell her? Your searches? Your jokes? Your e-mail and texts?Siri scares IBM so much that the company won’t let employees use Siri on their iPhones at all … at least not if they also want to use those iPhones to access the corporate network for e-mail and other files.



They are afraid of how much info Siri is collecting, how it is being stored and who she might repeat that stuff to. IBM CIO Jeanette Horan explained it to MIT’s Technology Review.

IBM let’s employees choose their own devices for work but then adds a security app that gives the IT department control. For instance, the IT department can remotely wipe the device’s memory if it gets lost or stolen. That’s pretty common — a lot of companies with bring-your-own-device policies do that.

But IBM takes it one step further with Apple devices. They turn off Siri and they disable Apple’s file storage cloud, iCloud. Employees have to use an IBM cloud instead called MyMobileHub, Technology Review reports.

IBM has good reason to worry. Whatever you say to Siri isn’t between just you and your phone .. it is sent to Apple and Apple hasn’t really spelled out where that data is stored, or for how long, who can use it and so on.

Apple’s iPhone licence Agreement just makes people agree to let Apple have it: “By using Siri or Dictation, you agree and consent to Apple’s and its subsidiaries’ and agents’ transmission, collection, maintenance, processing, and use of this information, including your voice input and User Data, to provide and improve Siri, Dictation, and other Apple products and services,” the agreement says.

By the way, IBM also bans Dropbox, Horan told Technology Review.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.